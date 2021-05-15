Air ambulance called to Clinton, Ont. motorcycle crash
Two people suffered serious injuries after an SUV and motorcycle collided east of Clinton this weekend.
The collision happened on Huron County's Highway 8 near Front Road, around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
Police say the 28-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger on the Harley Davidson both suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted from the scene.
A section of Highway 8, between Wildlife Line and Sanctuary Line was closed for approximately six hours.