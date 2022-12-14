Air ambulance called to Huron County crash
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
A driver had to be airlifted to a London, Ont. hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash north of Hensall.
The crash, between a Dodge Ram truck and Honda CRV, happened around noon at the intersection of Morrison Line and Kippen Road, just east of the village of Kippen.
Police said both vehicles were heavily damaged, and one driver had to be taken to hospital via air ambulance.
The other driver and passenger were taken by land ambulance to local hospitals.
Police said although the injuries are serious, they aren’t considered life threatening or life-altering at this time.
