Man dies after rollover crash near Nanaimo

A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 1 between Nanaimo and Ladysmith, B.C., on Monday.

The crash occurred around noon in the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Morden Road.

Nanaimo RCMP say a 69-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, rushed to the scene in a grassy area just off the highway.

Paramedics tried to revive the driver but he died at the scene. His wife was in the car at the time and escaped uninjured, according to police.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified of the death.

Northbound traffic was being detoured through Nanaimo River Road Monday afternoon.