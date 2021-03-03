Ornge Air Ambulance said Wednesday that it transported a male to hospital with critical injuries after a serious, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.

Provincial police first mentioned the crash around 9:20 a.m. in a post on social media, saying it happened at the intersection of the highway and Guelph-Woolwich Townline in Maryhill.

A spokesperson for Ornge confirmed that an air ambulance was expected to the scene at about 9:32 a.m. In an email, officials said it was a multi-vehicle crash that involved a transport truck.

They later said that a man in his 30s was taken to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Right now it's very early on in the investigation," said Const. Kirk MacDonald of the Wellington County OPP. "Both vehicles were travelling westbound on Highway 7 approaching the intersection with the Guelph Woolwich Townline.

"I can't speculate on the cause at this point. Our investigators will be looking into what actually happened."

Police say Hwy. 7 from Wellington Road 32 towards Shantz Station will remain closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

#WellingtonOPP on scene of a serious collision at #Hwy7 and Guelph-Woolwich Townline. The intersection is closed. Please avoid the area. ^km