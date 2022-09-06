Air ambulance called to south Ottawa crash
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
An ORNGE air ambulance was called to the scene of a crash in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Donnelly Drive and Merlyn Wilson Road, just north of Kemptville, Ont.
Firefighters had to remove the door of one of the vehicles to get the occupant out. Fire crews also had to spread absorbant to clean up leaking fluids at the scene.
An air ambulance arrived shortly after 8 a.m. and later arrived at the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.
More to come...
@Ornge is on scene. @OttFire will be clearing the scene shortly & turning it over to @OttawaPolice. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/tMNzOcFfFA— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 6, 2022
-
