Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incident

Stars air ambulance transported an 18-year-old male to hospital Tuesday following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort

An 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed they were asked to transport the man, who sustained a head injury Tuesday afternoon.

He's in Foothills hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story...

