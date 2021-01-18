Air Canada and the University of Windsor have reached an agreement to help international students find affordable flights.

The airline serves more than 200 airports on six continents. Chris Busch, UWindsor associate vice-president for enrolment management, says the new partnership will help students from abroad seeking to travel to Canada.

“We are delighted to have entered into a partnership that helps our students travel to Canada, especially given the changing international travel landscape,” says Busch. “Co-operation between the University of Windsor and Air Canada will facilitate the flight booking process while offering exclusive promotional rates for our students as they start their educational journey.”

Under current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, international students can enroll and travel to Canada, as long as they hold a study permit. The University of Windsor is a Designated Learning Institution with an approved COVID-19 readiness plan.

University officials say they will email details of this agreement, including information on how to book qualifying flights, to the international students.