Air Canada flight forced to land in Toronto after windshield cracks
An Air Canada Express flight unexpectedly returned to a Toronto airport on Tuesday following takeoff after cracks were found in its windshield.
Flight AC8745 departed from Toronto Pearson International Airport toward Charlotte, North Carolina at 9:08 a.m., but was quickly turned around when the cracks were identified.
“Shortly after departing Toronto Pearson International Airport, the flight crew noticed cracking in the right-hand side window,” Lauren Dunn, spokesperson for Jazz Aviation LP, the airline operating the flight on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand, said.
“Aircraft windows are double-paned for safety. Per our standard operating procedures, the flight returned to Toronto, landing safely and uneventfully.”
The plane landed back in Toronto at around 10:29 a.m.
