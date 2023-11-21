Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport

A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for YVR, in an email, said flight AC235 requested the emergency landing at 8 a.m.

"The aircraft landed safely, YVR Fire and Rescue responded immediately and the aircraft taxied to an available gate where all passengers deplaned," the statement said, deferring further inquiries to the airline.

Air Canada told CTV News, in an email, that there was a "pressurization indication" during the flight.

"The pilots quickly descended the aircraft to a lower altitude and as a precaution requested priority landing. The aircraft landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"The oxygen masks did not deploy and there are no reported injuries."

The plane will be taken out of service so it can be inspected.