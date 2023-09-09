Air Canada flight makes priority landing in Regina following flap malfunction

An Air Canada Rouge flight declared an emergency on Saturday while approaching Regina’s International Airport.

The flight from Toronto circled the city for about 20 minutes before landing successfully.

It’s believed that the plane had a minor mechanical issue.

A large group of emergency vehicles were on standby as the plane landed.

The aircraft was scheduled to return to Toronto but the flight was cancelled.

In a statement to CTV News, Air Canada said the crew of Flight AC1921 received a flap indication.

“As a precaution, they requested a priority landing and the aircraft landed normally, and taxied under its own power to the gate,” the statement read.

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A319. The plane has been taken out of service for a maintenance inspection, Air Canada said.

Regina fire, police, EMS and airport emergency personnel all responded to the incident.

With files from Wayne Mantyka.