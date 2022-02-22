Air Canada launches new non-stop flight from Halifax to Vancouver

The provinces of Nova Scotia and British Columbia will soon seem much closer with Air Canada's new, non-stop flight between Halifax and Vancouver.

In a news release Tuesday, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport confirmed the new non-stop service to Vancouver International Airport will begin May 1, with direct flights up to five times a week.

The president and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) said the airport is “delighted” to welcome Air Canada's new flight.

“This new service is a positive step towards strengthening our domestic connectivity, providing more choice for our passengers, and boosting tourism to the region," said Joyce Carter.

“It also provides Atlantic Canadians with convenient connections to western North America, Asia, and the South Pacific."

Mark Galardo, the senior vice-president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, says the company is excited to connect two beautiful cities on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts that are also popular tourist destinations.

"As border measures are easing and countries are reopening, our customers are ready to travel, reconnect with families and friends, and rediscover what Canada has to offer," said Galardo.

Carter said the announcement comes at a pivotal time for the Halifax airport, which saw a dramatic drop in flights and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Halifax Stanfield, connecting means the world, and this new service helps achieve that by enabling Atlantic Canadians to easily visit loved ones and clients they’ve been separated from for the past two years,” said Carter.

The flight will depart Halifax at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Vancouver at 12:13 p.m. The flight from Vancouver to Halifax will depart at 10:15 p.m. and arrive at 7:58 a.m.