Air Canada launching new Ottawa-Toronto Island route this fall
Air Canada flights will be taking off daily from the Ottawa International Airport to Toronto Island.
The airline has announced the launch of new service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Ottawa Airport, starting Oct. 31.
The service will be operated by Air Canada Express Jazz, with four trips daily to Toronto and four flights to Ottawa.
"Air Canada's new service from Toronto Island to Ottawa will conveniently link Canada's capital directly with the centre of the country's leading business centre," said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.
"This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily travelled market, with a large business travel component, and complement our recently resumed Montreal-Toronto Island airport service."
Air Canada plans to increase the number of trips to eight return trips a day in the summer of 2022.
Air Canada presently operates five return flights daily between Toronto Island and Montreal.
