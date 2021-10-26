Air Canada offering portable COVID-19 test kits to travellers

Air Canada announced on Monday that it will offer self-administered COVID-19 tests made by health-care company Switch Health for travellers flying into Canada.

The federal government requires all travellers entering Canada to present proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight. Air Canada says the Switch Health self-administered tests, called the RT-LAMP test kit, comply with the Canadian government requirement and can be a convenient alternative to tracking down a testing facility in a foreign country.

"We are pleased to offer our customers the most comprehensive range of travel testing options that will make travelling abroad easier and more predictable," said Mark Nasr, Air Canada's senior vice president of products marketing and e-commerce, in a news release.

Travellers can take the portable test prior to boarding their return flight and can expect to receive results digitally in less than 45 minutes, the airline says.

The RT-LAMP test kits are being offered in partnership with Switch Health, a Toronto-based company, and are currently only available in limited quantities to Aeroplan members for $149. They can be purchased from the Switch Health website or through the Aeroplan online store.

The airline also offers a portable antigen test kit for $79, which aren't accepted by the Canadian government, but can be used to travel to the U.S. and some other countries.