Air Canada outage impacts operations at Toronto Pearson Airport
An outage experienced by Air Canada impacted operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon.
In a tweet issued Thursday afternoon, Air Canada said it was "experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at [Toronto Pearson]."
"Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport," the airline advised.
Toronto Pearson said the outage impacted functions such as check-in, baggage delivery, and gating.
Please note that @aircanada is experiencing an intranet outage that is impacting functions such as check in, baggage delivery and gating. The airline is working hard to resolve the issue. Air Canada passengers are encouraged to check in online before leaving for the airport.— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 2, 2023
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the airline said the issue had been resolved.
