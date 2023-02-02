Air Canada outage impacts operations at Toronto Pearson Airport

An outage experienced by Air Canada impacted operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet issued Thursday afternoon, Air Canada said it was "experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at [Toronto Pearson]."

"Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport," the airline advised.

Toronto Pearson said the outage impacted functions such as check-in, baggage delivery, and gating.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the airline said the issue had been resolved.