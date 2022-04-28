Air Canada returns to three flights a day out of North Bay starting May 1

Passengers at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport will have more options when flying with Air Canada starting in May.

The airline confirmed to CTV News that starting May 1, it’s returning to three flights a day from North Bay to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

“We are increasing to three times daily service between North Bay and Toronto operated by Air Canada Jazz with a 50-seat CRJ-200,” said Air Canada in a written statement.

In March 2020, Air Canada put a temporary halt to service between North Bay and Toronto and then indefinitely suspended it a few months later.

Air Canada then flipped the script last June and returned to run two flights a day, before dropping to just one flight a day, six days a week in response to the pandemic, government-imposed travel restrictions and quarantines.

Air Canada’s website confirms flights will depart from North Bay after 9 a.m., around 3:30 p.m. and close to 7:30 p.m.

The airline said the flights will continue through to Labour Day.