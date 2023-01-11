Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
The Canadian airline says the outage would have an effect on its transborder operations, but says it is not possible to determine the extent at this point.
Air Canada says it is putting in place a goodwill policy for affected customers to change their travel plans.
The FAA issued a grounding order this morning for all departing aircraft due to a problem with what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.
The U.S. regulator lifted the order just before 9 a.m., but the delays and cancellations it caused are expected to ripple through the system.
The delays come after storms caused havoc for travellers during the busy holiday travel season.
"But, the good news is that I'm hearing that traffic has restarted again. So we're going to stay in coordination with our U.S. partners to understand what had happened and what can we do to avoid similar interruptions."— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) January 11, 2023
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is alive one year after abductionElnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is still alive after being allegedly abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scamsThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.