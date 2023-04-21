Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says

Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.

A source familiar with the investigation told CTV News Toronto Friday the goods were offloaded from an Air Canada plane that landed at the airport Monday evening.

The airline's cargo operations were in possession of the goods when they disappeared, the source said.

An Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News Toronto Friday they "have no information to provide," and directed all inquires to Peel Regional Police.

Authorities announced Thursday that $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods had been stolen in a theft that has left police with a limited number of leads. The heist happened in a holding cargo facility at the airport.

Police have not named any suspects, and indicated they do not know who is responsible for the heist.

'THIS IS VERY RARE'

"As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn said Thursday.

Duivesteyn said after the cargo was secured in the holding facility, it was removed by "illegal means."

The missing goods were reported to police a short time later. Police said they don't know where the gold is or if it's still in the country.

"This is very rare," Duivesteyn said. “We are three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues.”

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Thursday the “thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party, outside of our primary security line.”

"This did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff."