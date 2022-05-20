Air conditioning coming soon: Cooling to be mandatory in new homes in Vancouver

Life in Vancouver is about to get a little cooler, thanks to a new requirement tucked into a council-approved report on bylaw and policy updates.

City council approved earlier this week an omnibus climate emergency building report, recommendations in which included that new buildings must have built-in air conditioning.

That policy comes into effect starting in January 2025, and is one of several changes to the city's building bylaw including reductions in energy and carbon emissions in residential and commercial buildings.

The "cooling requirement" is only for residential units in Part 3 buildings, which in B.C. means they're taller than three storeys or exceed 600 square metres (6,458 square feet) in area.

These buildings will have to be "served by active mechanical cooling" capable of keeping the building at 26 C or cooler when windows are closed, those behind the report said.

The goal, they wrote, is to keep residents of multi-family homes safe from overheating.

It comes just weeks before the anniversary of a so-called "heat dome," an environmental phenomenon that saw temperatures soaring past 40 C in a province where many do not have air conditioning, unlike in places like Ontario where these rules are already in place.

Hundreds of people died in B.C. during days of extreme heat, and climate experts warn the heat dome likely wasn't an isolated event.

According to the city's report, the majority of buildings currently being developed are already incorporating some kind of air conditioning.

It won't be cheap. City staff cited a study that estimated the lowest cost of these types of systems would still be $8 to $10 per square foot, and most designs cost more than that.

That being said, staff members wrote that prices could drop in the years before the requirement is in place as technology advances.

They suggested those behind new construction should expect a budget increase of up to 3.5 per cent, and that they should try to incorporate cooling systems with heating to save money.

Staff said developers reported that their own studies showed "significantly higher" prices.

The rules coming into effect in three years will only apply to new builds, so owners and renters of apartments in pre-existing buildings will have to find their own solutions.