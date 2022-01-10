Air delivery: New study to test feasibility of commercial drones

Dubbed “the first of its kind,” a new study is set to begin involving Michigan and Ontario, looking to the skies for critical supplies.

It will test the feasibility of commercial drones with two particular sectors in mind.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that the feasibility will show an opportunity to deploy this system,” says Bryan Budds, of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A system that could deliver goods and services quicker and more efficiently than ever before.

“This really could fill a niche in terms of delivering things folks might not have access to,” says Budds.

The cross-border still will explore a commercial drone skyway between suitable locations in the province and state.

“What’s needed to really enable beyond visual line of sight operations which generally are not something approved under the currently regulatory structure,” explains Budds.

The study will look at how a drone flight network could look to offer “just in time” delivery.

“What opportunities exist for efficient movement of medical supplies, medical equipment,” Budds says.

Or just as critical to the local economy — automotive parts.

“That’s where the auto sector is really going. Technology and no longer just looking at cars, but the movement of people and goods,” says Raed Kadri, head of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, one of the groups involved in the study.

“The fact the trade corridor is the most substantial I think in North America, there’s no reason that Windsor isn’t a big player in this.”

With bridges and tunnels already congested, study participants are looking to the sky for solutions, but crossing the border still comes with legal issues.

“If you are gonna do this across Canada-U.S. border, how are you going to execute the customs function,” says Bill Anderson of the Cross-Border Institute.

Anderson says goods and services would need to be checked at entry points.

“I think there’s gonna have to be some sort of an international agreement with respect to how security is managed,” he says.

Budds expects the study to be completed by the Fall.

“I think you’re realistically looking at a year or two when really see some of that work starts to occur,” he says.