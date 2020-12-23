The Royal Canada Air Force Association's '427 Wing' has received a one-time payment of $41,000 from the federal government's Veterans Organization Emergency Support Fund (VOESF).

The 427 Wing applied for the grant after it became available in November to allow the group to continue to help veterans struggling due to the current pandemic.

“We would like to recognize the efforts of our local Member of Parliament, Lindsay Mathyssen, and her office for helping us to apply for this grant, helping us to reach out to the public to secure fundraising monies and for advocating for us both in the House of Commons and in the Standing Committee for Veterans Affairs,” said Linda Brimson, 427 Wing Director in a statement. “Her office helped us every step of the way to secure this funding.”

Funds for the organization would usually be raised by luncheons, social activities and renting out their building. Due to COVID-19, they were unable to do so this year.

The funds will help veterans' organizations around the country to provide relief during these challenging times.

The 427 Wing says it is grateful for the support, but more is needed to ensure artifacts are preserved along with the stories of the Wing and its members.