Air France to continue Ottawa-Paris service through the winter

Air France will continue to fly between Ottawa and Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport through the winter.

The airline has announced it will continue to offer non-stop service between Ottawa and Paris through the winter, with five flights every week.

Air France launched the new Ottawa-Paris route on June 27, the first transatlantic flight out of the Ottawa International Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Ottawa International Airport said 4,000 passengers had travelled on the Air France flight between Ottawa and Paris since its launch.

"Air France's presence in Ottawa opens a gateway to seamless and memorable journeys, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth between our cities and enabling passengers to embark on remarkable adventures with ease," Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport CEO and President, said in a statement on June 27.

Air France says the non-stop service between Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle and Ottawa International Airport will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Air France is the only carrier offering non-stop flights between Ottawa and Europe.