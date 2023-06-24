Air navigation system issues cause delays at YVR

Dozens of flights arriving at Vancouver International Airport experienced delays on Saturday.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for YVR said the delays are due to “constraints” in the air navigation system.

Some departing flights were also delayed.

“We are working with our partners at NAV Canada and the airlines to get you on your way as safely and as quickly as possible,” YVR said in the statement.

The airport is urging passengers to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

In another statement, NAV Canada said a ground delay program (GDP) was put in place at YVR to “address system capacity constraints due to unplanned absences.”

GDPs are used to regulate the flow of air traffic when arrival and departure demands exceed capacity, a spokesperson for the air navigation system provider explained.

The President of the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association (CATCA) said staffing issues are likely to impact travelers for the foreseeable future.

“We’re right in the midst of a retirement bubble and we lost people in COVID and it’s hard to recover,” said Nick Von Schoenberg, president of CATCA. “It takes time to train controllers so it’s going to be some time. This isn’t going to be the last problem we’re going to have this summer for sure.”

NAV Canada said its air traffic services training programs are being run at full capacity, with 400 employees in training and 600 more starting in the next two years, in an effort to address staffing shortages.

Later Saturday afternoon, YVR announced the operational issues with NAV Canada’s air navigation system had been resolved.

“Few arriving flights may still be impacted as the situation clears up,” YVR wrote on Twitter. “Please check the status of your flight with your airline for latest information.”

Earlier this month, several flights were also delayed at YVR due to operational issues with NAV Canada.