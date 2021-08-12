Air quality advisories issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley as heat and wildfire smoke arrive

As yet another heat wave bears down on the Lower Mainland, two more air quality advisories have been issued.

Metro Vancouver issued the advisories Thursday, saying high concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District over the next few days.

The regional authority said in a news release that "outflow winds" are bringing smoke from wildfires burning in B.C.'s Interior and Washington State to the region.

"Smoke is currently impacting the central and eastern Fraser Valley and is expected to also reach other areas today or tomorrow," Metro Vancouver said in its release. "Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes."

In addition to the advisory for fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke, Metro Vancouver has issued an advisory for the region because of "high concentrations of ground-level ozone as a result of hot and sunny weather."

The regional body recommended postponing or reducing outdoor physical activity until the advisories are lifted. It also recommended staying cool and hydrated, using air conditioners and HEPA air filters, if possible, or visiting cooling centres.

Both ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter can be especially harmful to people with underlying conditions, children and infants, the elderly, people who are pregnant and those who spend a lot of time outdoors, including outdoor workers and people who are homeless or underhoused.

"If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention," Metro Vancouver said.