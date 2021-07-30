Air quality advisory issued for Fraser Valley, eastern Metro Vancouver

An air quality advisory has been issued for B.C.'s Fraser Valley and eastern parts of Metro Vancouver over high concentrations of ground-level ozone that could cause breathing problems.

Pregnant women, infants, children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions such as lung disease and asthma are at higher risk, Metro Vancouver said in the advisory.

Until the air quality improves, officials said residents should avoid strenuous outdoor activities from the mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are said to be highest.

Ground-level ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react in the air in the heat and sun. Nitrogen oxides include the pollutants emitted when fuel is burned, while volatile organic compounds include the particles emitted from solvents.

Metro Vancouver warned conditions could also become worse over the weekend as wildfire smoke from the B.C. Interior and Washington state is forecast to reach parts of the Lower Mainland.

"A change in the weather on Monday is forecast to bring onshore winds to help clear the smoke," the advisory reads. "Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes."

Officials said anyone who experiences symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing should seek medical attention.

The advisory recommends finding indoor spaces with HEPA air filtration and air conditioning, which can provide relief from pollution and the heat. Rising temperatures have prompted Environment Canada heat warnings in 19 regions of B.C. this weekend.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has also provided a step-by-step guide on creating a homemade air purifier for about $60 in materials.

Real-time air quality readings for the Lower Mainland can be found on the Metro Vancouver's AirMap website.