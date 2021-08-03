Air quality advisory lifted for Metro Vancouver as onshore winds help clear wildfire smoke
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
The Metro Vancouver regional authority has cancelled its air quality advisory.
The cancellation, which came late Tuesday afternoon, comes even as wildfires continue to burn in the province’s Interior.
“Air quality has improved due to a change in the weather that is bringing onshore winds to help clear smoke from wildfires burning in the interior of B.C. and Washington,” reads Metro Vancouver’s statement.
The region had been under an air quality advisory since Aug. 1, as smoke tumbled into the region and made for hazy skies over the B.C. Day long weekend.
But even as the advisory lifts, those greyed skies are expected to continue.
“Smoke above ground-level is continuing to cause hazy skies throughout the region,” says the advisory.
-
Ottawa area parents and students react to Ontario school planOttawa area parents and students react to Ontario's school plan Tuesday.
-
Calgary man sentenced for human smuggling following CBSA investigationThe Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that Ismail Nababteh was sentenced for human smuggling.
-
'We have the best ideas and we have the best team,' Rankin says in interview with CTV AtlanticThird in a series of interviews with the leaders of the three major parties. Anchor Steve Murphy spoke with Liberal leader Iain Rankin.
-
Mask mandate on Winnipeg Transit expected to continue for the 'foreseeable future': cityDespite the province planning to lift its mask mandate this weekend, the City of Winnipeg says residents should expect to wear masks in city facilities and on Winnipeg Transit for the 'foreseeable future.'
-
State of emergency prompted by B.C. wildfires extended two more weeksThe B.C. government has extended the state of emergency prompted by the province's ongoing wildfire situation for another two weeks.
-
New York restaurants, gyms require proof of vaccination. Could it happen in B.C.?New York will be requiring people to show proof of vaccination before entering a gym or restaurant. Could we see something similar in B.C.?
-
Faculty at U of C calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines on campusSome professors at the University of Calgary want the post secondary to make COVID-19 vaccines a requirement as students return to campus in person in September.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society nearly at capacityThe Winnipeg Humane Society is close to reaching capacity.
-
Residents in Coniston excited for new 55-unit seniors complexNickel Belt MP Marc Serré announced Tuesday a $17.95 million loan to help build a new 55 unit seniors housing complex in Coniston.