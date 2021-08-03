Air quality advisory lifted for Metro Vancouver as onshore winds help clear wildfire smoke

The Metro Vancouver regional authority has cancelled its air quality advisory.

The cancellation, which came late Tuesday afternoon, comes even as wildfires continue to burn in the province’s Interior.

“Air quality has improved due to a change in the weather that is bringing onshore winds to help clear smoke from wildfires burning in the interior of B.C. and Washington,” reads Metro Vancouver’s statement.

The region had been under an air quality advisory since Aug. 1, as smoke tumbled into the region and made for hazy skies over the B.C. Day long weekend.

But even as the advisory lifts, those greyed skies are expected to continue.

“Smoke above ground-level is continuing to cause hazy skies throughout the region,” says the advisory.