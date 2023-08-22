Air quality advisory lifted in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
For the first time in days, blue skies can be seen from parts of the Lower Mainland.
On Tuesday, the Metro Vancouver Regional District lifted an air quality advisory that had been in effect since Saturday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
“Today, air quality is good in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Wildfire smoke started to clear from the region yesterday afternoon and continued overnight,” the MVRD writes.
Over the weekend, parts of the region saw air quality health indexes rise to 10+, or “very high risk,” as wildfire smoke from the Interior settled all over southern B.C.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the AQHI for the entire region is two, or “low risk.”
Of course, fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke is still affecting air quality elsewhere in the province. The MVRD notes that “a change in the weather could once again bring wildfire smoke into our region.”
