Air quality alert extends to Regina

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for Regina as smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan pushes into the southern part of the province.

According to Environment Canada, reduced visibility and poor air quality will continue throughout Monday. Residents might experience increased coughing, through irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. People who have COPD, asthma, or other lung diseases are especially sensitive to air pollution.

The province said as of Monday morning, there are 161 active wildfires in Saskatchewan.