Air quality alert issued for northern, central Sask. due to wildfire smoke

Most of central and northern Saskatchewan is under an air quality statement due to wildfire smoke.

“Far northern Saskatchewan conditions are expected to deteriorate within the next 24 hours,” according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

The agency advises to check local weather forecasts and alerts to know when to take extra care.

The alert includes Prince Albert, Melfort, La Ronge, La Loche and many other communities.

As of Monday, the total number of wildfires for the season stood at 312, more than 100 above the five-year average.