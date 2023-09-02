Air quality alert issued for Regina due to heavy smoke from wildfires

Environment Canada (EC) is warning Regina residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves into the area.

According to EC, Regina’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was rated as a 10, or "high risk" as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The smoke continues to affect most of central and southern Saskatchewan as well, causing “elevated AQHI values and reduced visibilities in some areas,” the alert read.

EC suggested people drink lots of water, as mild irritation and discomfort are common. However, people with lung disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and those who work outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing bad effects.

They also suggested people wear a respirator type mask if they must spend time outdoors.

On Saturday night, the air quality index is expected to drop down to a seven, which is still considered a high risk, according to EC. On Sunday, the air quality index is expected to move down to a six, which is a moderate risk.



