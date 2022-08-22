Air quality alert issued in northwest Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of wildfire smoke moving into Saskatchewan, which is causing poor air quality.
A special air quality statement is in effect for multiple communities along the Alberta border and into northern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
Lloydminster, Buffalo Narrows and Peter Pond Lake, Île à la Crosse, Beauval, Big River and many other communities are listed in the air quality statement.
“Some areas in the vicinity of the fires could see smoke persist for the next few days,” Environment Canada said in the statement.
Visibility and air quality can vary considerably from hour to hour.
People could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
People with lung diseases can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeastCalgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deathsCTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in CochraneMounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in SurreyHomicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centreA family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North YorkOne person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina policeA 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.