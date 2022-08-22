Air quality alert issued in northwest Sask.: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning of wildfire smoke moving into Saskatchewan, which is causing poor air quality.

A special air quality statement is in effect for multiple communities along the Alberta border and into northern and central parts of Saskatchewan.

Lloydminster, Buffalo Narrows and Peter Pond Lake, Île à la Crosse, Beauval, Big River and many other communities are listed in the air quality statement.

“Some areas in the vicinity of the fires could see smoke persist for the next few days,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

Visibility and air quality can vary considerably from hour to hour.

People could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.