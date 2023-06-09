iHeartRadio

Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast


Air quality remains good in the capital, and there are no alerts in effect from Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

The air quality health index is at 1 according to a provincial tracking system. The risk is low.

The high will be 20 C and the UV index 7 or high.

Overnight it will be partly cloud and a low of 9 C.

The forecast for the weekend is a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 23 C of Saturday.

On Sunday, the high is expected to be 25 C.

