Air quality statement back in effect
After being taken down briefly, the special air quality statement for the region has returned.
Smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility as high levels of air pollution continue from forest fire smoke.
Plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec are forecast to return to the area today or tonight. As a result, the air quality is expected deteriorate once again. The poor air quality will likely last into Saturday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday night: Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local smoke. Low 17.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds of 20 km/h becoming light around noon. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 27.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
