Air quality statement ends for Ottawa as wildfire smoke moves out of the region

A special air quality statement is over for Ottawa, as the blanket of haze caused by wildfire smoke moved out of the capital region.

Environment Canada issued the third special air quality statement in three weeks Tuesday evening due to wildfire smoke from fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba.

Hot and humid weather is now moving into the Ottawa region, with above normal temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week.

We will see a few clouds overnight. A low of 15 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Thursday. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

There is a chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.