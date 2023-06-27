Air quality statement in effect, chance of showers and localized smoke in the region

A special air quality statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, smoke from wildfires in Northern Ontario is funneling into the region via a high pressure system, and fuelling special air quality statements.

Heading into Wednesday morning, Atchison said the poor air quality will continue throughout the day with it expected to be a “high risk” designation.

Looking ahead to the Canada Day long weekend, a break in the wildfire smoke is expected, but there is the possibility of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures reaching into the mid to high 20s.

A warning from local health units

On Tuesday, the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU), Southwestern Public Health and Grey Bruce Public Health all issued warnings regarding the poor air quality and ways residents can keep themselves safe.

As of 1 p.m., the MLHU said the air quality health index stood at a rating of three, or low risk, but it is projected to reach a five, or moderate risk, later in the day. Overnight and on Thursday the air quality health index will reach a seven, or high risk.

“When Environment Canada issues special air quality statements, it’s important for people to be aware of how they are feeling when they exert themselves or spend time outside, said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU medical officer of health.

With this in mind, the health units recommend that people reduce outdoor activities if they are at risk, and have lung disease, asthma, heart disease, are an older adult, a young child, or are pregnant.

They also recommend drinking plenty of water, closing doors and windows to ones home, installing high quality air filters in ventilation systems, wearing an N95 mask if outside, and reducing or stopping activities and going inside if experiencing difficulty breathing or other negative symptoms, such as shortness of breath, wheezing, a severe cough, dizziness or chest pain.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. Widespread smoke overnight. Winds of 30 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low 13.

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.