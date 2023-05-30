Air quality statement in effect for the region

An air quality statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, the hot and humid conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

Sunshine and clear skies continue across the region.

Temperatures will stick around the 30 C mark, getting slightly warmer on Friday with no rain showers in sight.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 30 except 22 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 17.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 31.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.