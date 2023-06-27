Air quality statement in effect for the region

A special air quality statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the statement from Environment Canada, high levels of air pollution will develop due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area Tuesday afternoon or tonight, resulting in deteriorated air quality.

Chatham-Kent residents are asked to not have an open-air burning for the time being as air quality and visibility from wildfire smoke can flutucate over short distances and vary each hour.

"Currently, there is no burn ban in place, however, due to the low air quality across CK, we are asking residents to not participate in any type of open-air burning at this time," assistant fire Chief Ken Labonte said in a news release. "Officials are monitoring the situation and we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation as we wait for conditions to improve."

Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 31

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Local smoke becoming widespread smoke this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.