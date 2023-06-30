Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region

Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Ontario and Quebec is lingering over Waterloo region, creating hazy conditions and prompting Environment Canada to reissue a special air quality statement.

On Friday morning, the national weather agency issued a special air quality statement, warning high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected today and possibly into Saturday.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the statement reads.

The national weather agency issued a similar air quality statement earlier this week as air quality deteriorated.

According to the Air Quality Health Index (AQH), Kitchener’s air quality was a level 7, or high risk, on Friday afternoon.

The AQHI chart shows the air quality was a level 4, or moderate risk, at midnight, and slowly worsened throughout the day.

The full AQHI chart can be found here.

Everyone, especially those with respiratory or heart conditions, older adults, children, pregnant individuals, and outdoor workers, have been recommended to take precautions to reduce exposure to the poor air, Environment Canada said.

CANADA DAY PLANS

Fireworks are a popular pastime for many on the Canada Day long weekend, but this year, some say we might be better off to leave out the dazzling display entirely.

While there are no fire bans in place throughout the region, some suggest fireworks should not be set off on the weekend, citing concerns about the ongoing wildfires around Canada.

“I think the whole province should have a fireworks ban and campfires, whatever, a ban for sure,” one person told CTV News.

Another person said they were expecting fireworks for a bit, but now that someone brought up forest fires and air quality – they’re unsure.

“I was like, wait I completely forgot that was even an issue, so I’m just wondering what are people doing,” the person said.

Green Acre Park- a campground in Waterloo- says the poor air quality won’t put a stop to their plans.

“We have a full park this weekend. We have a lot of check-ins today. There’s different activities going on. We have food trucks coming in. Our flag raising and a lot of activities for the children this weekend,” Cathy Atchison, supervisor of Green Acres Park said.

For those concerned about the air quality, the campground will offer alternative activities for campers in their recreation centre.

“Most people seem fine with it if it is a problem they usually just go inside and like I said we do have our rec hall that they can go indoors too,” Atchison said.

For those looking for Canada Day activities, a list of what’s going on in and around Waterloo region can be found here.