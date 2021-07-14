Air quality statement issued for Calgary

An air quality statement was issued for Calgary Wednesday evening as smoky, hot conditions enveloped the city.

Environment Canada issued the statement at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday.

"Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility," it said. The smoky conditions are expected to last through Thursday.

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing combination of particles and gasses that can be harmful to your health. More information can be found online.

The air quality index reached five out of 10 on Thursday morning, which is in the moderate risk range, and it is expected to reach eight out of 10, or high risk, later in the day and into the evening.

Friday is forecast to reach a six out of 10 during the day and four out of 10 in the evening.

A heat warning was also issued Wednesday afternoon for Calgary. The forecast is for temperatures to reach 30 C Thursday.