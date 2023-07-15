Air quality statement issued for Calgary as smoky skies expected to linger through final weekend of Stampede

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement early Saturday morning for Calgary that predicted smoky skies throughout the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede.

The statement, posted on the Environment Canada website, said smoke "is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility," adding that "conditions will persist through the weekend and will improve early next week."

The Stampede continues through the weekend, with large crowds expected both days.

Friday's attendance of 129, 321 brought the total for the 2023 Stampede to 1,107,742.