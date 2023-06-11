Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning

Smoke from the wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia has made its way back into Calgary, prompting an air quality statement from Environment Canada.

On Sunday morning, Calgary’s air quality health index sat at an eight, which is considered high risk. It dropped to a four, moderate risk, in the evening.

The smoke didn’t stop people from taking part in the Stroll for Liver at Confederation Park.

The cause means a lot to Leslie Gould, whose four-year-old son Walter has a liver condition.

“We just walked a little bit slower than usual and we don’t have any other plans to be outside today, so this was kind of it and take it easy for the rest of the day,” she said.

Organizers encouraged participants to take frequent breaks and limit the number of laps.

“We’ve just been telling people to come out. It’s about being together, it’s about fighting for the cause. They’re out there walking, they’re doing their best, but obviously, you know, if anyone feels exhausted or tired, they should stop, drink water,” said Kari Furnell, Alberta regional manager for the Canadian Liver Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Stampeders cancelled their practice at McMahon Stadium on Sunday because of the poor air quality.

During conditions like this, Alberta Health Services (AHS) recommends people limit their time outside and pay attention to how they’re feeling.

“It’s about kind of monitoring for symptoms in yourself, and each person is different … and if they do notice that they’re having significant symptoms, then we would suggest that they scale back their activity,” said Dr. Nathan Rider, resident physician with AHS.

Rider adds that wearing a well-fitted respirator mask, such as an N95, can also help. Regular medical masks don’t work as well.

“They don’t seal to your face very well, so the smoke can actually just go right around the mask, and then secondly, they’re not really designed to actually filter out those really small particles,” he said.

Rider says it’s equally important for people to keep the air inside their home smoke-free.

He recommends keeping windows and doors closed, ensuring the furnace or air conditioner isn’t drawing in outdoor air and using a HEPA filter when possible.