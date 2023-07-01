Air quality statement lifted for North Bay, West Nipissing area

UPDATE:

Environment and Climate Change Canada has lifted the air quality statement in effect for North Bay, West Nipissing, Powassan, Mattawa and French River areas as of 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks North Bay’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) as of 8 p.m. was 3.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an air quality statement for the North Bay, West Nipissing, Powassan, Mattawa and French River areas due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario.

“High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected to continue this morning,” said the ECCC in a statement Saturday morning.

“Conditions are expected to improve from west to east today.”

Visibility and air quality due to smoke plumes can change dramatically in only a short time or when travelling a short distance – officials recommend caution.

The statement come less than 24 hours after the region was under a tornado warning due to a severe thunderstorm passing through the area.

In the statement, ECCC reminds area residents of the potential health effects of wildfire smoke and how to stay protected.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” reads the statement.

“Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.”

How can you protect yourself from forest fire smoke?

Recently, a northern public health authority offered the following tips to protect one’s self from wildfire smoke:

Stay inside with windows and doors shut.

Use the recycle or recirculate mode on the air conditioner in your home or car.

Avoid cooking and vacuuming, as they can increase pollutants indoors.

Avoid physical exertion. Stop, reduce, or reschedule strenuous activities.

People who have asthma should follow their asthma management plan.

Keep airways moist by drinking lots of water. Breathe through a warm, wet washcloth to help relieve dryness.

Keep at least a 5-day supply of medication on hand.

Contact your doctor if you have chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue. This is important for people with chronic lung or heart disease and for people who have not been previously diagnosed with such diseases. Smoke can “unmask” or produce symptoms of illness.

As a risk reduction measure, if you need to go outside, a well-fitted respirator-type mask, such as an N95, can help reduce your health risk. However, masks may not fully protect you from poor air quality.

According to public health, most healthy adults and children will recover quickly from smoke exposure and will not suffer long-term consequences. However, they advise that older adults, pregnant people, infants and young children, people who smoke, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions may experience more severe short-term, as well as long-term chronic symptoms from exposure to smoke.

You can monitor North Bay’s current Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks’ recommendations here. The AQHI is presented on a scale of 1 to 10+ to communicate health risks. A scale of 1 to 3 means low health risk, 4 to 6 is moderate risk, 7 to 10 is high health risk and above 10 is considered a very high health risk.

As of noon Saturday the AQHI for North Bay was 5.

For more information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, visit www.airhealth.ca and continue to monitor air quality alerts with the ECCC.