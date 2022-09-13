Air Quality Statement likely continues in Calgary for much of the week

The high-pressure ridge from the weekend has moved on and, in its place, southern Alberta is caught beneath a westerly approach of wind. Given the wildfire situation in B.C., the translation will be exceptionally poor air quality across parts of the province today.

As of this morning (6 a.m.), parts of the city are registering air quality ratings of between a 4 and a 5, with expectations that air quality locally hits the same markers found at citizen sensors west of Calgary; Kananaskis has reported in PM (particulate matter) readings of 60 to 70 PPM (parts per million) – anything above 12 PPM can affect the most vulnerable in a population.

Today and tomorrow both show indications of smoky afternoons, with general reductions overnight – and that's more a by-product of the reduced evening wind than a positive sign for the forecast. Wildfire smoke is more likely to be worse along the foothills and through southern Alberta, thanks to a significant wildfire presence south of the border.

This layer of smoke inhibits surface heating, and few forecast models accurately reflect that, so what you'll see below may be a touch cooler than what would otherwise be expected.

There are remote chances for showers Tuesday afternoon and again through periods Thursday, but it's not going to be near enough to drown out the smoke. It's likely that, with our upper wind in its present alignment, we continue dealing with smoke in some capacity for the next several days.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Smoke, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11 C

Wednesday

Smoke, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thursday

Smoke, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: cloudy, low 10 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: cloudy, low 9 C

Our pic of the day comes from Katherine, who snapped yesterday's sunrise at Edworthy Park.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.