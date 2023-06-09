Air quality statement no longer in effect

After days of poor air quality due to forest fires in the Maritimes and Northern Ontario, the air quality statement for southern Ontario is no longer in effect.

The Windsor-Essex region will have a couple days of sunshine before showers move in at the end of the weekend and early into next week.

Temperatures remain around the seasonal mark during the day and at night.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Local smoke. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Local smoke. Low 12.

Saturday: Sunny. Local smoke in the morning. High 29. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.