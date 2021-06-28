Air quality statements issued by Environment Canada for parts of Alberta

As if the heat wasn't enough, Environment Canada issued air quality statements for several areas of Alberta on Monday.

The statements are in place for:

Calgary

Edmonton-St. Albert-Sherwood Park

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Foremost

Drumheller-Three Hills

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Toefield

Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg

"Stagnant weather conditions under a ridge of high pressure are causing pollutants at the surface to build up with time. The air quality is expected to be at its worst this evening," it read.

"The poor air quality is expected to improve overnight.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

Those with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution.

"They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits," read the statement.

More information can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.