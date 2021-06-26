Air quality warning issued for eastern Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Residents of the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver as well as the Fraser Valley are being advised of poor air quality.

In a statement from Metro Vancouver, the regional authority warns of a high concentration of ground-level ozone, which is expected to stick around until at least Monday as residents endure an extreme heat wave.

“Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are highest, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable,” reads the advisory.

“Consider choosing easier outdoor activities, such as walking instead of running, where you don’t have to breathe as hard.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the government of Canada website lists the regions’ current and forecasted air quality as a four out of ten, with one being low risk and ten being very high risk. The exception is for the North East of Metro Vancouver, which was rated at five out of ten.

Reducing fuel emissions will also be helpful, according the Metro Vancouver authority. Helpful actions include minimizing the use of diesel or gas-powered vehicles, avoiding idling vehicles, and not refuelling with gasoline at the hottest time of day. Avoid using lawn mowers, trimmers or anything else that burns fuels.

During the hottest parts of the day, people are advised to stay indoors where it may be cooler and the air cleaner, but to continue following COVID-19 advisories. The authority also warns that the face masks people wear to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 provide little protection from inhaling ground-level ozone.

Ground-level ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react in the air in the heat and sun. Nitrogen oxides include the pollutants emitted when fuel is burned, while volatile organic compounds include the particles emitted from solvents.

Those with asthma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and those who are pregnant or unhoused are at higher risk of breathing difficulties from poor air quality.

“If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention,” it says.