Air quality weather statements for central Ontario due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements over air quality for much of central Ontario.

Special air quality statements have been issued due to drifting smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario.

The weather statements are in effect for the following regions:

Grey Bruce

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory

Hanover – Dundalk – Southern Grey County

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey Country

Saugeen Shore – Kincardine –Southern Bruce County

Barrie – Orillia – Midland

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Dufferin – Innisfil

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburn – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Haliburton

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

Parry Sound – Muskoka

Huntsville – Baysville

Town of Parry Sound – Rousseau – Killbear Park

York – Durham

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region

According to Environment Canada, the conditions may last into Monday. Extra precaution is recommended for those who may be exposed to wildfire smoke.