Air quality weather statements for central Ontario due to wildfire smoke
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements over air quality for much of central Ontario.
Special air quality statements have been issued due to drifting smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario.
The weather statements are in effect for the following regions:
Grey Bruce
- Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory
- Hanover – Dundalk – Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey Country
- Saugeen Shore – Kincardine –Southern Bruce County
Barrie – Orillia – Midland
- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
Dufferin – Innisfil
- Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
- Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburn – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
Haliburton
- Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
- Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County
Parry Sound – Muskoka
- Huntsville – Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound – Rousseau – Killbear Park
York – Durham
- Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region
According to Environment Canada, the conditions may last into Monday. Extra precaution is recommended for those who may be exposed to wildfire smoke.