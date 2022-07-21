iHeartRadio

Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visit

The pilgrimage site at Lac Ste. Anne. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

The Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.

Non-essential aircraft and drone activity will not be permitted within five nautical miles of the following locations from July 24-29:

  • St. Joseph Seminary, Maskwacis First Nation
  • Sacred Heart Church, Maskwacis First Nation
  • Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton
  • Lac Ste. Anne County
  • La Citadelle, Quebec City, Que.
  • Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, Que.
  • Iqaluit, Nunavut

Police will also be enforcing a marine exclusion zone along the shoreline at the pilgrimage site in Lac Ste. Anne from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 26.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area for the duration of the day. 

