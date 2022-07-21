Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visit
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.
Non-essential aircraft and drone activity will not be permitted within five nautical miles of the following locations from July 24-29:
- St. Joseph Seminary, Maskwacis First Nation
- Sacred Heart Church, Maskwacis First Nation
- Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton
- Lac Ste. Anne County
- La Citadelle, Quebec City, Que.
- Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, Que.
- Iqaluit, Nunavut
Police will also be enforcing a marine exclusion zone along the shoreline at the pilgrimage site in Lac Ste. Anne from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 26.
Boaters are asked to avoid the area for the duration of the day.
