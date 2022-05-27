Air Show Atlantic set to return to N.S. with Snowbirds, a jet truck and more

Things are finally looking up for Air Show Atlantic organizers after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.

Fans of high-flying entertainment can look forward to a full weekend air show in Debert, N.S., during the last weekend of August.

The executive director of the air show says his team is excited for what the weekend has in store.

“It’s been a long two years for everyone, and this is one of the great ways to celebrate coming out of this pandemic, and getting events back in Nova Scotia and in the Maritimes,” said Colin Stephenson.

The Canadian Forces will be in attendance with the Snowbirds acrobatic flying team, a CF-18 fighter jet demonstration, and the SkyHawks parachute team dazzling crowds.

Stephenson says this year’s event has an all-Canadian lineup, with wing-walkers strutting their stuff hundreds of feet in the air, a Yak-55 single-seat aerobatic plane zipping through the sky, and a modified transport truck equipped with a fighter jet engine known as the “Bone Shaker” making an appearance.

“As a little not-for-profit that has survived the pandemic, thankfully, we wanted to just do what we could to support all the other Canadian performers.”

The group chose Debert as a strategic location -- roughly halfway between southern New Brunswick and Halifax.

For those who are still COVID-19-cautious, Stephenson says the event will offer a drive-in option, in addition to the traditional “festival-style” event.

“You drive up, very close to the front line of the show, you get a 20-by-25-foot parking spot, you park your car on one side and picnic on the other.”

Tickets for the “insiders group” -- roughly 10,000 people -- go on sale Friday until June 1 at a reduced price, with general admission tickets going on sale that day.

To learn more, or to buy tickets, you can visit the Air Show Atlantic website.