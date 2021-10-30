Air traffic expected to increase as new vaccination travel rules take hold

Experts are predicting both domestic and international trips to increase in November thanks to a new federal rule.

As of Saturday, anyone travelling by plane, train or ship in Canada will have to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal government announced the rules will apply to anyone who is 12 years of age or older earlier this month.

"It's going to provide that confidence that people want to travel safely," AMA Travel's Nikola Berube told CTV News. "I think what we're going to see is a renewed interest in bookings. We're already seeing a very large number of members purchasing their travel insurance."

Berube says AMA Travel has especially noticed an uptick of Albertans looking to head south. Starting on Nov. 8, the U.S. will be reopening its land and sea border to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers who are visiting for non-essential purposes.

Saturday's new travel rules apply to anyone who has had their second dose at least 14 days before their departure date.

Even those who are fully vaccinated need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon returning to Canada.

A test will no longer be needed to enter the U.S. by land.

There will also be a short transition period lasting until Nov. 29, during which travellers who may be in the process of being vaccinated will have the option to show proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test instead.

That'll end Nov. 30.

Other rules implemented earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic for travellers, including mandatory masks and negative test requirements for international travellers, remain in place.

With files from CTVNews.ca